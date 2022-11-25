Today Hoyoverse presented the upcoming news on Twitch for Genshin Impact With the’Update 3.3 scheduled for early December. This is an update eagerly awaited by the players of the Bel Paese, since it will introduce the much coveted localization with Italian subtitles. The first details on the card game Genius Invokation TCG (“Invokatione del Genio” in Italian), the new banners with the Tramp and Faruzan and much more have been revealed. Below you will find a summary of the main changes and the official trailer of the update.

Genshin Impact update 3.3 is titled “Lucidity of the senses, Emptiness of existence” and will be available starting from Wednesday 7 December 2022. Between one novelty and another, as per tradition, Hoyoverse has shared three new promotional codes to get 300 Primogems for free and more.

Version 3.3 will include new story missions, continuing the narrative of Sumeru and starring Scaramouche, now known as the “Tramp”.

One of the notable new features is the permanent introduction of Invocation of the TCG Genie, the trading card game of Genshin Impact that allows you to challenge the NPCs of Teyvat and other players online. Let’s read the official description with some details on the rules:

“The Genshin Invocation TCG combines the combat elements of Genshin Impact with strategy creation, allowing both players and NPCs to duel with the cards they’ve earned.”

“In a game of Invocation of Genius, the player must defeat all of the opponent’s character cards using the normal attacks, elemental abilities, and elemental Tripudie of their own character cards. To ensure victory, it is therefore essential to use the right cards in a to trigger elemental reactions and apply positive effects.However, any of these actions usually consume a set number of elemental dice of the corresponding elemental attribute, making the dice roll at the start of each turn another important variable. defeating NPCs in a duel, players will be able to claim more cards and animated skins from the Card Shop.”

They will also be added two new sets of artifacts with unique abilities. Desert Pavilion with two pieces increases Anemo damage, while with four it increases the speed of normal attacks and the power of all standard attacks (normal, charged and from above) when a charged attack is successful. Flower of Paradise Lost instead with two pieces increases the Elemental Mastery, while with four it enhances the damage of the elemental reactions Bloom, Hyperbloom and Burgeon.

There is no shortage also new banners and reruns. In the first phase of the Genshin Impact Update 3.3 lifecycle, the Wanderer banner and Arataki Itto’s rerun will be available, both of which will include Faruzan. In the second phase, however, it will be the turn of the banners of Raiden Shogun and Kamisato Ayato.

The Tramp is a 5-star character of Anemo element and who uses Catalysts. His fighting style is based on ranged attacks with air blades. With his Elemental Skill he enhances normal attacks and activates various buffs, also allows The Wanderer to fly for a short time, which will surely also come in handy during exploration. His Elemental Burst is a high damage elemental area of ​​effect attack.

Also Faruzan uses the Anemo element, but is a 4-star character who fights with bows. His Elemental Skill empowers charged attacks, which also create elemental vortexes that draw enemies inside. Targets hit are also marked and receive additional Anemo damage when attacked by teammates. With the Elemental Burst the character creates a device that moves in the battlefield following a triangular-shaped path, causing elemental area damage and also reducing the enemies’ resistance to Anemo.

L’main event of Genshin Impact Update 3.3 is “Akitsu Kimodameshi”, based on a sort of test of courage in the woods of Inazuma, where ghosts have been sighted. There will be various mini-games, featuring Primo Gems, a Crown of Insight, various materials and blackberries, as well as the 4-star sword “Toukabou Shigure”.

Other scheduled events are “Across the Wilderness”, with time challenges throughout Teyvat; the updated version of “Windtrace”, a multiplayer event that is based on the game of hide and seek; “Midsty Dungeon: Realm of Sand”, featuring combat challenges set in the dugeons of the Sumeru desert area; finally returns “Leyline Overflow”, which guarantees double rewards from Leyline deposits.