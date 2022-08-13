Hoyoverse today unveiled what’s coming for Twitch on TwitchGenshin Impact With the’Update 3.0 scheduled for late August. The update will see the debut of the Sumeru region, new playable characters, enemies, challenges and events. At the head of the news you will also find the official trailer of the 3.0 version which summarizes the upcoming news.

Genshin Impact Update 3.0 is titled “The Morn a Thousand Roses Brings” and will be available starting from Wednesday 24 August. Between one novelty and another, as per tradition, Hoyoverse has shared three new promotional codes to get 300 Primogem for free and more.

The undisputed star of Genshin Impact Update 3.0 is Sumeruthe new vast region of exotic charm located west of the Chasm and which is characterized by its lush forests and vast deserts, full of mysteries to discover.

There will be many new characters natives of this region, such as Collei, Tighnari and Dori, some of which are able to exploit the Dendro element and the new elemental reactions, which will come in handy both in combat but also during exploration. Version 3.0 will also introduce new Artifact sets, as well as World Bosses and regular enemies that will bestow the materials needed to upgrade Sumeru’s characters.

The adventures of the Traveler will continue in version 3.0 with the series of missions Archon Quest Chapter IIIobviously all set in Sumeru, in which we will learn about the characters and mysteries of this region.

In the first phase of the life cycle of Genshin Impact Update 3.0, the banner with Tighnari (5 Stars, bow, Dendro) and Collei (4 Stars, bow, Dendro) and the rerun of that of Zhongli. In the second phase instead we will find the banners of Ganyu and Sangonomiya Kokomi, with the new Dori unit (4 Stars, claymore, Electro). The weapons banner will include new weapons, including the Tighnari bow.

The limited-time events of version 3.0 were also presented with Crown of Insight, Primogem and much more up for grabs. The most interesting is certainly “Graven Innocence”, the first event in Sumeru, which will allow to obtain Glue for free, as well as other rewards such as the precious Primogems. It will require players to explore the region, take on enemies, take photos, as well as complete timed challenges.

The Genshin Impact team also talked about upcoming optimizations and changes. One of the most interesting is that now all Artifacts Domain of Blessing introduced within version 1.2, such as Blizzar Strayer, can be crafted at alchemical benches using excess pieces. There will also be new gadgets, including one that allows you to get wood from trees more easily and quickly.

The Hoyoverse team also revealed that all updates up to version 3.3 of Genshin Impact will have a life cycle of 5 weeks instead of 6. No news, however, regarding the localization in Italian of the game and the Nintendo Switch version, although for the latter perhaps updates could arrive during the course of Gamescom 2022, where the presence of Genshin Impact. We’ll see.