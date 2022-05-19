Genshin Impact will be updated soon with theupdate 2.7which finally has a release date official announced in the past few hours by MiHoYo, together with a presentation livestream which will take place tomorrow, to explain many of the planned innovations: the new version will arrive on May 31, 2022.

The official presentation livestream for Genshin Impact in version 2.7 is therefore scheduled for tomorrow, May 20, 2022, at 14:00 in Italy. It will be a live presentation in which will be shown the news coming between characters, activities, quests and new areas to explore.

As for the launch of Genshin Impact Update 2.7, this is scheduled for May 31, 2022. The maintenance work on the servers should start at 00:00 and last five hours, so the game should be available again at 5:00 in the morning.

Version 2.7 of the game will run for 6 weeks, with the version 2.8 which is therefore expected to arrive on July 13, 2022, if all goes according to plan. As reported by MiHoYo, the current Character Event Wish, Weapon Event Wish and “Test Run” events will end on May 31st at 00:00, when maintenance work for the update will begin.

After the postponement, there is therefore the official release date for the 2.7 update of Genshin Impact, which among other things will bring, as new characters, Yelan and Kuki Shinobu, as well as several other news to the contents of the game.