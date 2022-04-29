The rumors of recent days on the postponement of the Update 2.7 from Genshin Impact unfortunately they proved to be well founded. Hoyoverse has in fact announced that the expected update, previously scheduled for May 10, will arrive with a bit of delay compared to the schedule, promising a series of clearing bonus for gamers.

The announcement came via the official social profiles of Genshin Impact. At the moment no new date has been indicated Update 2.7, with more details to be shared soon. Similarly, Hoyoverse did not explain the reasons behind the postponement, but we assume that the main cause is the rigid lockdown in force for a few weeks in Shanghai due to Covid, where the main office of the software house is located.

The postponement of the update will inevitably upset the current programming of Genshin Impact, with the developers who could decide to create a sort of third “stopgap” phase of the life cycle of version 2.6 with possible rerun of past banners. But this is only our guess, we await official news in this regard.

Among the new features coming with Genshin Impact Update 2.7 are the new playable characters Yelan and Kuki Shinobu, as well as the classic slew of new events, missions and more.

Staying at Hoyoverse, a new trailer of the JRPG Honkai Star Rail was released yesterday and registrations for the second closed beta have been opened.