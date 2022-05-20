miHoYo today presented on Twitch the news coming to Genshin Impact with the long-awaited Update 2.7 which will be published at the end of May. The update, will introduce Yelan and Kuki Shinobu as playable characters and there will also be reruns of old glories like Xiao. Below you will also find the gameplay trailer for version 2.7 which summarizes all the content announced today.

Genshin Impact Update 2.7 is titled “Hidden Dreams in the Depths” and will be available Wednesday 31 May 2022. Between one novelty and another, as usual miHoYo has given out a series of new promotional codes with which to get 300 Primogems for free and more.

Yelan will be available during the first phase of the life cycle of Update 2.7 and will also have a dedicated main quest. In addition, there will also be the Xiao banner rerun, a great chance to add him to your team if you haven’t done so in the past. In the second part of the 2.7 version of Genshin Impact instead Kuki Shinobu will debut, which will be available in the rerun of the banner of Arataki Itto.

Yelan is a 5-star character who uses the Hydro element. Looking at her kit it would seem suitable to fill the role of sub-DPS. Her Elemental Skill consists of a dash forward: all enemies in the path will take water damage in proportion to the character’s HP. By holding down the button dedicated to the skill it is possible to move freely during the shot and for a longer time, thus hitting multiple enemies at the same time. Also when not the active character for 5 seconds and after using the charged Elemental Skill, Yelan enters the “Breakthrough state” and the next arc-charged attack takes much less time to execute and causes AoE Hydro damage that climb on HP. Finally, the Elemental Burst activates a power-up: every time a standard attack hits the unfortunate person in turn is hit by three water bullets that cause damage proportional to Yelan’s HP and also the active character gains a damage bonus that increases over time.

Kuki Shinobu instead it is a 4-star Electro unit that fights with swords and would seem more suitable for a support role. The Elemental Skill sacrifices 30% of its current HP to activate a ring of energy around the active character, which at regular intervals restores life and causes AoE Electro damage to enemies. Elemental Burst creates an energy field that causes continuous AoE damage based on Shinobu’s HP for 2 seconds, with the duration being extended if her life total is less than half.

In addition to characters and banners, Genshin Impact Update 2.7 will introduce a new one Hangout with Kuki Shinobu. There will also be a new main mission starring Xiao, Yelan, Itto, Shinobu and Yanfei.

In version 2.7 obviously they could not miss a new series of events. The first is “Perilous Trails” with combat challenges divided into several rounds, with special rules relating to the formation of the party and temporary upgrades. Up for grabs are Primogem, a Crown of Insight, materials and the 4-star “Fading Twilight” bow.

“A Muddy Bizzarre Adventure” is an event set in The Chasm with combat and escort challenges related to the dark mud typical of this area, while “The Almighty Arataki Great and Glorious Drumalong Festival” is an event with challenges to the rhythm of music , with a bongo among the rewards up for grabs. Finally in “Core of the Apparatus” is a multiphase event, in which it will be necessary to collect materials to build a robot in the Serenitea teapot.

For all those who were looking forward to it localization in Italian, unfortunately there were no news announced during the miHoYo livestream. Fingers crossed for Update 2.8 and 3.0.