miHoYo has revealed the details of what’s new in Genshin Impact arriving during the first phase of Update 2.4, among which the players will surely be tempted by i two log-in events with well up for grabs 13 Intertwined Fate, Fragile Resin and much more.

Specifically, the first log-in event, “May Fortune Find You” will take place starting from January 25, 2022 and will end on February 9. Up for grabs are 7 different delicious daily bonuses, specifically:

Day 1 – 1 Intertwined Fate

– 1 Intertwined Fate Day 2 – 80: 000 Late payment

– 80: 000 Late payment Day 3 – 2 Intertwined Fate

– 2 Intertwined Fate Day 4 – 18 Mystic Enhancement Hours

– 18 Mystic Enhancement Hours Day 5 – 2 Intertwined Fate

– 2 Intertwined Fate Day 6 – 8 Hero’s Wit

– 8 Hero’s Wit Day 7 – 5 Intertwined Fate

The second log-in event, “Flowing Lights and Colors”, will start on February 9, 2022 with five daily bonuses, redeemable by the end of the life cycle of version 2.4, scheduled for mid-February. Specifically, these are the rewards that can be obtained:

February 9 : 1 Intertwined Fate, 5 Golden Crab and 6 Sanctifying Unction

: 1 Intertwined Fate, 5 Golden Crab and 6 Sanctifying Unction February 10 : 1 Fragile Resin, 5 Tianshu Meat and 5 Hero’s Wit

: 1 Fragile Resin, 5 Tianshu Meat and 5 Hero’s Wit February 11th : 1 Intertwined Fate, 3 Guide to Diligence and 10 Mystic Enhancement Hours

: 1 Intertwined Fate, 3 Guide to Diligence and 10 Mystic Enhancement Hours February 12 : 1 Fragile Resin, 3 Guide to Gold and 50,000 Mora

: 1 Fragile Resin, 3 Guide to Gold and 50,000 Mora February 13: 1 Intertwined Fate, 3 Guide to Prosperity and 6 Sanctifying Unction

Promotional image of Genshin Impact version 2.4

We also remind you that during the Genshin Impact Lanter Rite event you can get 4 star Liyue character and new Ninggunag skin for free. In short, the first phase of version 2.4 will be really full of gifts and rewards from miHoYo.

MiHoYo also announced the date and time of the scheduled maintenance of Update 2.4, which among other things will reward players for their patience with 600 Primogems for free.