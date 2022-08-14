Genshin Impact is about to receive the long-awaited 3.0 update, as many fans of the title have long requested from the developers of the free to play action rpg, miHoYo. To announce it is the Chinese company itself, with a list of the upcoming new content of the title.

The update will first introduce a new territory called Sumeru, the fourth nation in the game after Monstadt, Liyue and Inazuma. It will be accompanied by unpublished Archon Quests and new World Quests that will enrich the set of missions made available to players.

The update will also include the new and latest element: Dendro, which will accompany specific game mechanics and elemental reactions, as well as giving space to new characters related to it such as Dendro Traveler, Tighnari, Dori and Collei, the latter obtainable for free. thanks to a timed event.

The release is scheduled for August 24th for all platforms, and will provide many events that will give the possibility to receive free Primogems and new materials for the ascension of the heroes and for the upgrading of weapons.