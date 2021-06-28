MiHoYo is definitely not slowing down the production of new content for hers Genshin Impact. Indeed, in these hours the Chinese developer has published a trailer dedicated to the new character: the swordswoman Kaedehara Kazuha.

Kaedehara Kazuha will arrive in the coming weeks on PS4, PC and mobile devices. Kaedehara Kazuha is a ronin by Inazuma who is currently with Liyue’s Crux Flett. He is a very kind and generous person, but his heart has to bear a great burden from the past.

Its appearance, as always, is very attractive, as is the presentation trailer. From the point of view of the gameplay Kaedehara Kazuha seems to be a very fast swordsman, able to generate real swirls thanks to her katana.

Did you know that Genshin Impact is the most quoted game on Twitter of 2021?