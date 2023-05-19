New Fortune Magazine made the 500 list richest Chinese menalso including the three founders of the development studio miHoYowhich we owe Genshin Impact and the more recent Honkai: Star Rail.

The richest ever is Zhongshanshan, founder of the company that bottles and sells water Nongfu Spring- He has personal assets of about 64 billion euros (456.2 billion yuan). The founders of miYoHo are many positions below, but still have considerable assets.

The CEO Cai Haoyu it is 54th with 55.35 billion yuan (about 7.80 billion euros). President Liu Wei is instead in 114th place, with 30.51 billion yuan (about 4.30 billion euros). Finally, Vice President Luo Yuhao appears in 119th place, with 28.89 billion yuan (about 4.10 billion euros).

Their assets combined they are worth 114.75 billion yuan, or about 16 billion euros. Other gaming businessmen in the rankings are ByteDance CEO Zhang Yiming, who sits in second position with 310.5 billion yuan, Tencent founder Pony Ma, who occupies fourth place with 238.95 billion yuan, NetEase CEO William Ding, who is in seventh position with 146.85 billion yuan, Chen Rui, the CEO of Bilibili, who is in 469th position with 8.2 billion yuan, and finally, Chi Yufeng, the founder of Perfect World, which ranks 473 with 8.16 billion yuan.

For the full list, go to New Fortune site.