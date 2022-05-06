Genshin Impactvideogame hit of the moment in the category free-to-playoriginally saw the light on mobile devices, PCAnd PlayStation 4 (later also arrived on PlayStation 5). Since the original announcement, however, the game has always been reported out on Nintendo Switcha versone that to date has not yet managed to debut and about which there has been a lot of talk.

In fact, over time the news of its cancellation has spread on the web, news that seemed confirmed considering the lack of confirmations or denials by HoYoverse (miHoYo). Finally, however, after a fair wait, the silence was broken, and it was officially confirmed that the version Nintendo Switch of the game has not been deletedand is still in development.

The Switch version is still in development, and we will release more information about it as production proceeds.

Unfortunately at the moment this is what we know. It won’t be much, it’s true, but it’s still nice to have received official confirmation that it hasn’t been canceled as expected.

Source: miHoYo Street GoNintendo