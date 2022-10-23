Genshin Impact is a beloved game and, as such, is the subject of an abundant amount of cosplaylike this one of olaaphrodite, who has decided to play the role of Niloumaking her dance in the middle of a sea of ​​bubbles.

Nilou is a playable character of Genshin Impact, of the Hydro type. In her life she is a dancer of the Zubayr Theater, in Sumer City, famous for her grace and her elegance. Anyway, out of the scene she is a very normal girl, apart from her skills as a fighter of hers.

Extremely kind to everyone, she was introduced as an NPC with version 3.0 of the game and became a playable character with version 3.1, the protagonist of the Twirling Lotus event, running until November 1, 2022.

As you can see, olaaphrodite reproduces the character in a practically perfect way, also taking up his movements. The costume has been particularly accurate and does not fail to reproduce the details of the character, such as the red hair and the elaborate headdress. The bubbles, added through the TikTok application, are an extra touch aimed at underlining the nature of Nilou at play.