As the fans will know, Genshin Impact it is one of the most played titles currently, but during the past few hours the news has emerged that the new update could actually bring the return of three characters much loved damma community.

Version 2.6 of the game, in fact, as you will remember, was published about a week ago, a little more a little less. However, during the past few hours, the first information regarding the next update has begun to emerge, the one that will evolve the miHoYo title to its 2.8 version, release expected around the summer period of this year. So let’s get to the heart of the matter, given that a leak, confirmed among other things by one of the major sources of Genshin Impact, has revealed that the next update will be something truly innovative for the videogame.

The software house would like to take advantage of this update to revive old charactersgoing into more detail it refers to Kaedehara Kazuha, Klee and Yoimiya. This has made us think that, effectively, version 2.8 will be the last dedicated to the current Genshin Impact, and that the hypothetical 3.0 will bring with it a new region and many different characters. Below you will find the offending twitter:

[Reliable – Uncle Y] Replied to a post about Kazuha + Klee + Yoimiya reruns in 2.8. WFP Translation: “As expected.” To view Uncle Y’s Track Record: WFP’s Uncle Dictionary: https://t.co/Ey6rFvh5VX SYP Archives “舅 -y” Channel:https://t.co/Gb5WM5xTwZ pic.twitter.com/81GIf0A0m1 – SaveYourPrimos 💎🙌 (Mistsplitter Waiting Room) (@SaveYourPrimos) April 2, 2022

Before leaving, however, we would like to say one thing, these leaks are nothing more than rumors, so it is recommended to take them with the necessary precautions so as not to be too disappointed if they do not come true. We also remind you that, just recently, new characters were revealed, if you missed them you can easily recover them at this link that you find here. Furthermore, if you are interested in getting them, then you will need information on their dedicated banner, even in this case you just need to click here.

The news related to Genshin Impact and the possible return of three old characters for today ends here, keep following us so as not to miss any news.