HoYoverse has released an introductory trailer related to Laylaone of the new characters coming to Genshin Impact with the version 3.2.

This trailer offers players some sneak peeks of the character skills and on his fighting style. While the short trailer doesn’t reveal her abilities in detail, it is possible to see her use a shield that can protect her allies.

Linked to the Cryo element, Layla is a student of Rtawahist Darshan recently entered the‘Akademiya Sumeru. The character suffer from insomnia and that sleep deprivation allows Layla to build a connection between that stars forms the basis of his combat.

As seen in the trailer, Layla has a mixed fighting style that she combines stellar abilities And attack with the sword. Since the short teaser trailer shows off her abilities without naming them, it’s pretty hard to determine what the character is actually using in combat.

The HoYoverse development team did not provide a release date definitive for the character. However, we know that Layla will be introduced before December as part of the 3.2 update.

Genshin Impact is a free-to-play open world action role-playing game developed by miHoYo which brings players to the world of Teyvat. The player takes on the role of the mysterious “Traveler”, who sets out on a journey to discover the fate of his lost brother, revealing in the meantime the mysterious secrets of Teyvat along the road. Genshin Impact is currently available on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Android and IOS.