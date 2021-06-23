Today the development team MiHoYo released a trailer unreleased for the next character to join Genshin Impact, or Kaedehara Kazuha. The video doesn’t show much of this new arrival, at least not in terms of gameplay: the focus, although minimal, is instead on its history.

You can see the video above. Alternatively, if you prefer the original voices over Kazuha’s dubbing, we’ve also included the Japanese variant below. We don’t usually like redundancy, but with such a markedly oriental atmosphere we really didn’t have a choice in this regard.

Kaedehara Kazuha definitely knows her stuff, as the trailer (in any language) of Genshin Impact. The samurai (or rather ronin, as you will see below) loves introspection, but also knows how to defend himself. If you want one official statement, this is how the MiHoYo boys present it to us.

The journey following her escape from Inazuma will be long and fraught with peril, something Kaedehara Kazuha knows well. The moon rises high in the sky above the gentle breeze. Although a storm is coming, this ronin will face it with courage, poetry and good wine.

The alcohol in question, as the warrior-poet explains, is actually sake. These are all details that surround a character who is still mostly shrouded in mystery, given that his name has made a permanent presence in many leak seen so far. The latter, in particular, supports him with other playable characters.

For now, the success of the Chinese development team seems to have caught MiHoYo like a bolt from the blue. However, the developers have also dealt with a fandom that takes their content too seriously: we recently reported a assassination attempt, fortunately foiled.

Currently, Genshin Impact is available for PS4, PS5, PC, iOS and Android. Between platforms expected in the future there is also an alleged support for Nintendo Switch, of which, however, we do not know any date.