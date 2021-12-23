In a few days miHoYo will announce the news coming with theUpdate 2.4 from Genshin Impact, but apparently the leaker Papatronic_C may have unveiled the new skin of Ningguang.

For weeks now, several insiders / leakers / dataminers have been claiming that Ningguang and Keqin will receive two new skins with version 2.4. Normally adding new costumes to a game, especially free-to-play ones, doesn’t make a big splash, but that’s not the case with Genshin Impact. More than a year after its release, so far miHoYo has only released two extra skins, for Barbara and Jean, and therefore every time we talk about new costumes there is always great curiosity from the community.

As we mentioned at the beginning, the first image of the Ningguang skin may have been unveiled on the net ahead of time and you can admire it in the tweet above, bearing in mind however that it could be a fake, albeit well done.

It is currently unclear how this alleged new Ningguang skin will be obtained. Theoretically miHoYo may decide to give it away to all players who will participate in a specific event, a bit like what happened in the past with Barbara’s, and then later put it on sale in the game’s internal store. We will see.

In any case, we won’t have to wait long to find out the truth. Genshin Impact update 2.4 will be available from January 5, 2022 and as usual it will be preceded by a livestream on the official Twitch channel of the game in which the details will be revealed.

According to another deep throat, a new type of chest may also arrive in the future, exclusive to the Enkanomiya region of Genshin Impact.