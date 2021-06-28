Fans of Genshin Impact have to rejoice today, since in the recent leaks dedicated to update 1.7 it is shown the Inazuma region together with conversion of Artifacts.

Genshin Impact It was launched last year and immediately found incredible success on PlayStation 4, PC and mobile devices. Furthermore, recently the miHoYo title was also launched for Sony’s next-generation console, namely PlayStation 5.

One of the main reasons for the game’s success is because of the development team keep updating the work in order to keep users alive. The next update, for example, will add two new characters, namely Yoimiya and Sayu, as revealed by a recent leak.

Given the various rumors related to the 1.7 of Genshin Impact, all eyes remain on the next update, which will arrive in July. This update will add the Inazuma region in the game and will add up to five new characters.

The latest leak that sees the 1.7 protagonist does not focus on the new characters but on an interesting feature, that is the Artifact conversion function, along with the introduction of the Inazuma region.

This feature will be known as mystical offering, and based on losses, this will allow players to consume 5 Artifacts in exchange for new Artifacts from 4 possible sets, or: Gladiator’s Finale, Wanderer’s Troupe, Bloodstained Chivalry isNoblesse Oblige.

In addition to that, another leak gives us information on another interesting aspect that will arrive in Update 1.7. According to this leak we will receive a new fishing system in the next update. Obviously we are talking about unconfirmed rumors, and given the unofficial nature of the aforementioned information, we invite you to take what you have read so far with a grain of salt.

In addition to that, another leak gives us information on another interesting aspect that will arrive in Update 1.7. According to this leak we will receive a new fishing system in the next update. Obviously we are talking about unconfirmed rumors, and given the unofficial nature of the aforementioned information, we invite you to take what you have read so far with a grain of salt.