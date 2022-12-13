U Batchaone of the most influential leakers of Genshin Impacthas decided to stop publishing news related to the stock, after being contacted by lawyers for Cognospherepublisher of hoyoversethe software house that develops it.

U Batcha decided to make the announcement on his own channel Twitter, stating that he does not understand why his account is the only one prosecuted by the legal team, since there are actually many people who constantly publish leaks related to Genshin Impact. According to U Batchato influence is its high number of followers.

Statement I haven’t been directly contacted by Hoyoverse. I don’t know why it escalated to this for just the “ubatcha” account despite how many people are involved in the community but it seems they decided to just go after the account with the biggest follow count. [1/5] —UBatcha (@Ubatcha1) December 13, 2022

The known leaker decided to delete all Tweets published so far, as well as decided to shut down their server Discordin which numerous other leakers operated Genshin Impact, who have seen all the work done so far vanish. The community of Genshin Impact it will certainly not remain without a leak, but the lawyers of Cognosphere they have certainly managed to deal a serious blow to those who work to publish news before the launch. For example, the subreddit relating to the leaks of Genshin Impactbehind which are hidden various sources that collaborate with U Batcha. The same user has returned to work on the subject, in order to update players about new characters and implementations before the actual release.