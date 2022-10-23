Great news for all Genshin Impact who dream of the texts in Italian, but also for those who have not yet approached us due to the lack of our language in the game. During the course of the recent live stream to introduce the version 3.2arriving on November 2the many innovations that this will add to the game were shown, without missing even a small taste of what the version 3.3set for Decemberwill be able to propose: the texts in Italian and Turkish.

But let’s get back down to earth. What can we expect from this version 3.2?

The grand finale of the Sumeru Archon mission

An epic confrontation with the third boss the third boss belonging to the Messengers of the Fatui, the Minstrel

Two new playable characters: His Excellency Minor Kusanali, aka Nahida, and Layla

The fabulous Micophrenesia event where you can capture and train your own Myconoids

A new enemy boss: the Dendro Hypostasis “

The banners will be divided as follows:

Stage 1 – Nahida and Yoimiya

Phase 2 – Yae Miko and Tartaglia (with Layla 4 stars)

Genshin Impact in Italian – Trailer

Start saving yours Primogem!

Genshin Impact is available for free download at PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, PC and devices iOS And Android. One version Nintendo Switch it seems to be still in development.

Source: HoYoverse