Avid players of Genshin Impactstart preparing your devices iOS And Android, PCor consul PlayStation 4 And PlayStation 5! During the recent live dedicated to the game, HoYoverse offered players a new look of Sumeruthe fourth nation that will be possible to explore from this August 24 with the arrival of the update version 3.0.

The continuation of the adventure will finally see the entry on the scene of the element Dendro, currently absent and much awaited by users. Players will also have the opportunity to recruit a character of this element for free through a special event, Collei.

Let’s see in pills the news that we will find in the version 3.0titled The Morn to Thousand Roses Brings:

Expanding the map to include Sumeru

Archon Quests and World Quests

Dendro mechanics with new reactions to try

Dendro characters, including the item unlock for the Traveler, the 5 * Tighnari archer and the 4 * Collei

Possibility of obtaining Collei for free

