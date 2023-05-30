Genshin Impactthe action RPG published by miHoYo The September 28, 2020, has met with incredible success to date which has allowed the game to expand its universe and the possibilities it offers more and more. Precisely in this regard, a new reality born of Genshin Impact appeared for the first time last December; this is the game’s TCG, called Invocation of Genius has to date achieved such success as to deserve a first official tournament for players from all over the world. Is called Astra Carnival: The Prince Cup and it is an official and international competition of the card game organized by the team of HoYoverse.

The tournament will be divided into six regional competitions, three of these accessible only by reservation, and will have a rather significant prize pool. In fact, anyone who wins against players from all over the world will be entitled to the first prize of ben $270,000 and also a support from miHoYo for theorganizing an unofficial community tournament.

The tournament has a official site and a question boxes which you can use to find any necessary information. Here are the reference links: https://act.hoyoverse.com/ys/event/astracarnival/index.html https://hoyoverse.box.com/s/2x90o14dzqwud0xisurv4p3fu2laoohu. What can I say, Astra Carnival: The Prince Cup will surely be a great opportunity for all the most ardent fans of Invocation of Genius.