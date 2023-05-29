HoYoverse announced the imminent arrival of the first official series of international tournaments dedicated to Genshin Impact. It’s about Astra Carnival: The Prince Cupa series of events that will take place throughout 2023 and which will see players from all over the world compete in the trading card game Invocation of genius.

Genshin Impact announces its first official international tournament series for 2023 Genie Invocation players are invited to participate in Regional and Invitational Tournaments where they can win rewards, watch live games, and even host unofficial competitions! SINGAPORE, May 29, 2023 – HoYoverse, a global interactive entertainment brand, today announced that the renowned video game Genshin Impact will launch its first ever international Invocation of Genie tournament series, called “Astra Carnival: The Prince Cup” to be held in 2023. Players from a variety of countries and regions around the world are invited to take part in the exciting competitions in one of six regional and invitational tournaments for a chance to split a prize pool amounting to more than $270,000. Genshin Impact is a free-to-play open world RPG that allows players to venture into the beautiful world of Teyvat. The game was released in September 2020 and still continues to be enriched with new content, such as landscapes, stories, characters and game modes. Last December, Genshin Impact released Invocation of Genie, a trading card game that combines the combat elements of Genshin Impact with the creation of strategies, allowing both players and NPCs to duel using the cards obtained. With last week’s update to version 3.7, the developers have further enriched Invocation of Genius by adding over 60 new cards and two game modes giving the game an edge. Earlier this year, Genshin Impact authorized the Genshin Impact Tavern community to kick off the first season of the “Cat’s Tail Party” tournament, a community competition on Discord. Last but not least, today the “Astra Carnival: The Prince Cup” was announced, a high-level tournament that brings together talented players from all over the world and will excite the whole community. The Prince Cup consists of six regional tournaments, which will be held between June and September, and three inter-regional invitational tournaments, which will be held in June, August and December. In each regional tournament, the most prominent players of the “Cat’s Tail Party” community tournaments and “Wild Card” competitions will compete for the title of regional champion, while the players who make it to the quarterfinals will compete on the spot live on the official AstraCarnival channels on Twitter, YouTube, Twitch and TikTok. The best participants in the regional and community tournaments will have the opportunity to be invited to play tournaments by invitation and participate in friendly duels in front of an international audience. But that’s not all, fans, players and anyone interested can now register their own unofficial Invocation of Genie tournament and receive the support and help of HoYoverse. For more information, please read the Genshin Impact Unofficial Tournament Cooperation Rules (https://act.hoyoverse.com/ys/event/astracarnival/index.html?lang=en-us#/newsDetail/111658). As Genshin Impact’s first international tournament, Astra Carnival: The Prince Cup aims to provide a bigger stage for talented players and provide various entertainment for fans and players, both in game and in life real. Korea, Europe and North America will open the dances with the first regional tournaments, while today it will already be possible to register for the Wild Card tournaments. For more information regarding the rules and registration, please visit the official website of the tournament (https://act.hoyoverse.com/ys/event/astracarnival/index.html). Follow @AstraCarnival on Twitter, YouTube, Twitch, and @astra_carnival on Tiktok for updates.

Source: HoYoverse