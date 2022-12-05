Only a few days left until the release of the version 3.3 from Genshin Impactwhich in addition to adding the highly anticipated Scaramouchenow known as wanderer, will also include texts in Italian. But HoYoverse he hasn’t finished yet with the surprises dedicated to his highly played game free to play!

From the 3 to the January 10, 2023 will be held at Paris Endless adventure in Teyvator the first art exhibition dedicated to this title, where unpublished behind-the-scenes stories, conceptual art and realistic reconstructions for some of the most iconic parts proposed by the game will be proposed.

As reported in the official press release, the exhibition will be divided into four areas dedicated to:

The wide variety of landscapes, creatures, cultures and stories with concept art and a 14m² 3D model of Teyvat map

The more than 60 playable characters and the creation process of Yun Jin and Xiao

A collection of 14 soundtracks for you to listen to

Gamer stories and fan art, including the latest works by French artist duo ZIM&ZOU

Source: HoYoverse