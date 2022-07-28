There is now less than a month to go before the launch of version 3.0 of Genshin Impact, which among other things will introduce the Sumeru region and the first playable characters using the Dendro element. To pass the wait we can admire this new one cosplay de The Lady realized by aishimiku.

The Lady is one of the main villains of Genshin Impact and one of the most appreciated by players, who hope that sooner or later she will be introduced in the Hoyoverse Action RPG as a playable character. Rosalyne-Kruzchka Lohefalter, the woman’s real name, is known for her great magical power and ability to transform her body into a living flame, giving her the nickname “Crimson Witch of Flame”. The Lady is one of the members of Eleven Fatui Harbingers, the elite of Sheznaya’s army, made taking inspiration from the masks of the Italian Commedia dell’arte: among her ranks we also find characters called “Pulcinella”, “Arlecchino” and ” Trousers “.

The Ashimiku cosplay represents The Lady in her final form, when she unleashes her incendiary powers without restraint, with the dress turning a bright red color and the mask on her face expands to take the shape of a butterfly with two long horns. As we can see in the shot below, the model has perfectly recreated the costume of the Crimson Witch, also making a rather faithful 1: 1 replica of the fiery whip used by the character.

