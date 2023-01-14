Genshin Impact remains one of the reference points for fans of cosplayand in this case the Russian model Lada Lumos has dedicated his latest work to Ganyuthe charming half-human, half-qilin warrior of the title developed by miHoYo.

We are used to the looks of the beautiful Lada, to her incredible physicality but also to the quality of her works, the result of often important collaborations. Here though she did it all, from costume to makeup, letting the talented dzetarion photograph her in various poses. Yes, this is obviously the most chaste.

While the many fans of the game wonder about the possible release date of Update 4 of Genshin Impact, the characters of this world therefore continue to rage on Instagram in various versions and interpretations, more or less faithful and more or less sensual.

Do you like Ganyu? Many cosplays have been dedicated to the fighter, such as those made by Shirogane-sama, peachmilky and Annjela Saet. Which one do you prefer?