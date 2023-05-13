HoYoverse has announced new details about the future of Genshin Impact. Precisely, he published a teaser trailers dedicated to Fountainsthe new region awaited for the 4.0 update of the free to play game.

The teaser trailer introduces us an aquatic area, dominated by blue and fish. It is a very short film which obviously does not aim to give us too much information on what we can expect, but it does give us a first idea of ​​the type of atmosphere of the new Genshin Impact area.

As always, we can expect a massive update. Fontaine will introduce new locations, characters but also exploration mechanics, main and secondary missions. Speaking of the exploration mechanics, the teaser trailer shows us that it will be possible explore in the water: this is a big news that could change the way you play Genshin Impact.

We don’t have one yet exit date precise for version 4.0 of Genshin Impact, but it is plausible that the chosen period is towards the end of summer 2023. We will have to wait for confirmations. Certainly free to play fans can’t wait to explore the new region, but for the moment it is better to focus on current news, or on update 3.7: let’s see the release date, banners, events and all the news announced.

Also, don’t forget that there are 300 Primogems for free with the new Update 3.7 promo codes.