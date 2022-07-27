If there’s something you keep coming to Genshin Impact They are new characters, but those who are from the beginning or arrived from before are the favorites of many. Among them Mona Megistusso remembered in fan art Y cosplay.

monkey is the astrologer Mondstadt, an expert in her field and who knows everything about the movement of the stars; she is so she can predict the future by seeing fate reflected in the stars.

Although he can see beyond the present thanks to his abilities, he does not usually abuse them. She is a girl who stands out for her handling of the water element, which she can use for combat.

It has several offensive techniques based on it both in direct and close attacks and more distant; It can still hit a large area when fighting. Thanks to this vital liquid, it is quite capable of creating mirages.

Perhaps due to the above is that in recent times some cosplayers have made cosplay of monkey of Genshin Impact wearing a swimsuit. Not a common appearance for this character.

especially because myHoYo, the company behind the game, suffers from regulations from the Chinese government. It has even had to modify the outfits of some characters to conform to government guidelines.

An idea of ​​a cosplay of Mona from Genshin Impact in a bikini

There are many ideas about how it could look Mona Megistus of Genshin Impact in bathing suit and cosplayer yumi (@im_yuumi) it took advantage for your cosplay.

In this case, she uses a bikini that has gained popularity among fans of this game. This is blue while its edges are gold. This one has a star-shaped ornament, a possible analogy to the one worn by the official suit of this character.

She still has a couple of bows in her hair. As for her hairstyle, it is similar to that of monkey but the hair color does not leave the same impression as the character in the game.

We say this because it is usually represented with a darker tone. Still, this interpretation of the character stands out despite taking some liberties. It’s an idea of ​​how he can look monkey on the hottest days of summer.

