Hoyoverse has posted a new one trailer from Genshin Impact all dedicated to Sumeru regionwhich will be introduced in the game with the substantial update 3.0.

The video presents some of the evocative locations of the new region where the adventures of the Traveler will continue. The developers explain that Sumeru is made up of two very different macro-biomes. On the one hand we have the capital of the same name, in the middle of a rainforest and surrounded by ancient trees and rivers. To the west, a vast desert stretches, where the more adventurous players could stumble upon the ruins of ancient civilizations and other secrets.

Version 3.0 of Genshin Impact will be available, barring unforeseen circumstances, at end of August 2022. In addition to Sumeru, the update will introduce new characters native to this region, some of which have already been revealed by Hoyoverse, and the element Dendro. Obviously it is hoped that the update will add the much desired localization in the Italian language.

In the meantime, the life cycle of version 2.8 continues, with the banners of Kazuha and Klee, as well as the summer event set in the Golden Apple Archipelago, thanks to which you can get Fischl for free.