From the usual Genshin Impact also comes the new Nilou cosplay from Shirogane Samanow very experienced in the interpretation of the numerous characters taken from the large cast of the MiHoYo game in question.

Nilou is also a particularly fascinating character: it is a dancer of the Zubayr Theater, inserted last October in the roster of fighters and immediately became a favorite of a large part of the action RPG audience.

The reasons are varied, but also its appearance will certainly have played its part and in this cosplay it is truly reproduced to perfection. Shirogane-sama is by now one of the greatest exponents of the art in question, so it is not surprising that this interpretation also came out wonderfully.

In particular, we see Nilou played in a couple of poses with her costume typical, decidedly faithful to the original despite the considerable complexity that characterizes it. The character is of the Hydro type and, as a good dancer, she uses this art as an element of attack and defense in her fighting style.

So let’s see a Nilou in the flesh reproduced by Shirogane-sama in the photos shown below from the Instagram account of the model in question.

