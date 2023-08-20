A few days ago the 4.0 update arrived Genshin Impact which introduced the long-awaited Fontaine region, along with new missions and playable characters. Among them is also Lynettewhich today is the protagonist of our pages thanks to the funny cosplay made by SeeU.

Lynette is a four-star character of Anemo element who fights with swords. Characterized by a quiet and reserved character, she Lynette is the assistant of the magician and brother Lyney, with whom she performs in Fontaine in magic shows.

SeeU tried to replicate the magician skills of the new Genshin Impact character by performing card tricks and hat tricks, but the result is a real mess, as you can see in the video below. On the other hand, the cosplay as a whole is really of the highest quality, with wig, make-up and costume made with obsessive attention to detail.