Update 2.7 of Genshin Impact will arrive later than expected, as miHoYo was forced to postpone the update due to the severe Shanghai lockdown. To pass the wait Roxanne Kho has seen fit to delight us with a yelan cosplaythe new playable character that will debut in the next update.

Described as a mysterious woman who works for Liyue’s internal affairs, Yelan specializes in archery and uses special abilities based on the Hydro element. We have already seen her in action briefly in the maze of The Chasm and with version 2.7 she will join the already rich and varied cast of Genshin Impact. In this sense, the postponement of the update was a cold shower for the players, but on the other hand this will give the opportunity for many to put aside more Primogem to try to get this character.

Roxanne Kho has already carved out a space in our column several times for the quality of her works and once again she hit the mark. In fact, this Yelan cosplay lacks practically nothing, with the costume that has been rigorously made by rigorously recreating all the numerous details and accessories of the original. The background added in post production with the “Hydro” theme then gives that extra touch of character to the shot that never hurts.

If you are looking for other cosplay inspired by the characters of Genshin Impact, we suggest the one from The Lady of Chocokasa that freezes even the underworld and that of Ningguang by KisaragiAsh which is practically perfect. Changing completely gender, we recommend the cosplay of Marin from My Dress-Up Darling by eeelyeee as Shizuku and the cosplay of Yor Forger from Spy x Family by Larissa Rochefort.

What do you think of Roxanne Kho’s Yelan from Genshin Impact cosplay? Let us know in the comments.