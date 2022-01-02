There are a few days left until the expected Update 2.4 of Genshin Impact which, among the many innovations, will introduce a new 5-star character from Liyue, who is already enjoying success among fans and cosplayers. Among these there is also Roxanne Kho which offers us a shenhe cosplay like a true exorcist.

Shenhe is the new 5 star rarity playable character coming in version 2.4 of Genshin Impact. She fights using Cryo’s polearms and element powers, which she combines with her spirit-hunting abilities. In fact, Shenhe is the latest descendant of a renowned clan of exorcists, as well as a phenomenal fighter. After being estranged from her family as deemed “cursed”, Shenhe lived as a hermit in the mountains and later became the beloved pupil of the Adeptus Cloud Retainer, a sort of demi-god who protects the nation of Liyue.

Shenhe is not yet available in Genshin Impact, but that hasn’t stopped Roxanne Kho from doing a really well-made cosplay, featuring great attention to detail for the costume and weapon, the Primordial Jade Winged-Spear. In the shot below we see the cosplayer taking Shenhe’s “exorcist” pose, seen in the promotional material released so far by miHoYo.

