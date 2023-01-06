The Chinese game development studio miHoYo just revealed that update 3.4 of Genshin Impactwhich bears the name The Exquisite Night Chimesalready has a departure date of January 18.

What’s coming with this new content? According to the information revealed by miHoYo, players can look forward to the annual Lantern Rite celebration, Inazuma competitions, fancy outfits, and even a 4-star character in this Genshin Impact update. If that wasn’t enough, users will also receive a total of 13 Intenwined Fates.

Likewise, two new characters also come; Ahaitham and YaoYao will be playable and will be powerful allies. Meanwhile, from the distant desert of Sumeru, a new area will appear with a series of mysteries to solve.

Source: miHoYo

On the other hand, for the New Year celebration, many minigames are coming like Radiant Sparks, a racing game where players can participate.

In addition, users who complete the seasonal events and challenges will be rewarded with more than 10 Interwined Fates, a four-star character and Lisa’s new outfit, totally free.

Source: miHoYo

Genshin Impact users will enjoy more events in update 3.4

In Genshin Impact update 3.4, specifically in Inazuma, many challengers will arrive who will participate in two unique competitions. The first will be the “Warrior’s Spirit” which is organized by the Yashiro Caommission. Those who participate will use their Inazuma sword techniques and enjoy an exhibition between a special guest and Kamisato Ayaka. Added to that we will also have the “Bettle Brawl” where players can participate using their Onikabuto.

Two Dendro characters are also coming in the next release. Alhaitham will now be usable and a five-star sword wielder who has a strong presence in Sumeru’s lore.

As always, the story of this game will expand and users will be in charge of enjoying it through the different events and characters that are unlocked.

Don't forget that Genshin Impact is available on PS5, PS4, PC, iOS, and Android.