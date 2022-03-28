Genshin ImpactRPG developed by the Chinese software house miHoYo, continues to expand its roster and has announced the arrival of two new characters called Yelan and Kuki. The announcement came through the title’s official Twitter account.

Yelan is a warrior originally from Orchid Valley. Apparently, she is an employee of the Ministry of Civil Affairs of Inazuma and has a very strong link with the Hydro element. According to what is being said about her, she is the bearer of political and social misfortunes and turmoil.

It is therefore a question of a presence that is not a good omen for the Kingdom of Inazuma. This not exactly reassuring aura is paired with a very strong personality and with a past that most people know very little about.. We’ll see what happens.

The second of the new characters introduced in Genshin Impact is Kuki Shinobu. She is a ninja belonging to the Arataki Gang, she even she is the second in order of rank. She has a very strong bond with the Electro element and fights, like a real ninja, with her face covered. Nothing else is known about this mysterious figure.

I’d like to suggest that you treat her as an ordinary person, but if you do, it’s easy to lose control over negotiations. – Yanfei ◆ Yelan

◆ Valley Orchid

◆ A mysterious person who claims to work for the Ministry of Civil Affairs

◆ Hydro

◆ Umbrabilis Orchis#GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/DZ1j3PyshW – Genshin Impact (@GenshinImpact) March 28, 2022

We are faced with two new entries in the roster of characters that, we are sure, users of this title will really like. We just have to find out more about them by playing the title and progressing through the story.

Yelan and Kuki will arrive in Genshin Impact as part of Update 2.27 which is expected to arrive in July. In the meantime, we remind you that Update 2.26 will arrive on March 30 and with it 300 free Primogems will also arrive which, however, you must remember to redeem.

It has also been introduced a new area called The Chams in which you can live new adventures through the activation of the Archon Quest “A New Star Approaches” and the World Quest “Surreptitious Seven-Star Seal Sundering”. You can get your hands on this update starting from the dawn of the day, as mentioned, on March 30th.