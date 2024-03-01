HoYoverse has announced the release date for the highly anticipated patch 4.5 of Genshin Impact, which will introduce tons of new content. The update, titled “Sharp blades and torn brocades“, will be released next March 13 on all platforms, and thanks to it we will be able to start run an alchemical potions shop in Mondstadt. Also from the same day Chiori will become a playable character.

We now leave you with the trailer of the patch, under which you can find more details thanks to the press release released by the company.

Genshin Impact version 4.5 will be available on March 13

The latest update introduces Chiori as a playable character and invites players to manage the alchemical potion shop in Mondstadt together with Jean and Lisa.

SINGAPORE, 1 March 2024 – HoYoverse, brand operating in the entertainment sector

interactive globally, today announced the arrival of version 4.5 of Genshin Impact, “Blades

sharp and torn brocades”, on March 13th. After the New Year celebrations in Liyue, the players

are invited to travel to Mondstadt to help Jean, Lisa and the Knights of Favonius develop the

local alchemical potions shop. Not only that, the brilliant stylist Chiori has finally been added

to the roster of playable characters, and optimizations will be implemented, including the addition of

new information center represented by the Training Guide, which will give you advice on

how to develop characters.

Watch the Genshin Impact version 4.5 trailer here:

https://youtu.be/P6xGgOI3GWY

With the new main event of the season, Alchemical Ascension, you will be able to answer the call

of the Knights of Favonius to help Lisa open an alchemical potions shop and promote

the local business. You will have to take care of every production process, such as the cultivation of vegetables

ingredients, the preparation of potions and their sale to customers. As the earnings

will increase, you will be able to expand the business by purchasing other operating structures and exquisite bottles for

potions, expanding business operations and turning familiar faces into customers. In

exchange, you can obtain various rewards, including the exclusive 4★ Dialogues of the Wise Men spear

desert. Furthermore, La Miaodissea della Rocca Gattosa is available, a game in which you will have the opportunity

petting cats, and Spinning Crossfire, a cannon shooting game mode,

thanks to which you can take a break from commercial activities.

Chiori, the brilliant designer of Inazuma and owner of the Chiori Boutique in Fontaine, will be

featured as a 5★ playable character from Geo with a sword and will reveal more about herself to

travellers. In combat, Chiori is able to summon her Robodoll assistant Tamoto

to deal damage based on its defense and attack. If there are Constructs nearby

of Geo, a further Tamoto may be invoked. When he uses his Elemental Riot, however, the

Chiori's twin blades make clean, precise cuts to deal splash Geo damage. In the end,

While exploring, Chiori provides a 10% movement speed increase to a

party member wearing an outfit or equipping a non-default glider. His

mission story will tell about the challenges and opportunities he faces in his professional life

during Fontaine Fashion Week.

As for event wishes, Chiori and Arataki Itto will be available in the first half

of version 4.5, while Neuvillette and Kaedehara Kazuha will be present in the second half.

In addition to these, during version 4.5, the new Desiderio delle will be available for the first time

chronicles, which includes characters such as Albedo, Eula, Mona, Klee, Diluc and Jean, and at the same time

10+ 5★ weapons including Howling Pass and Hunter's Path. You can trace the route

for a 5★ character or weapon to ensure that the second character or weapon that

you will receive will be the character or weapon you have chosen, if you have not already obtained the aforementioned

character or said weapon on the first try.

To facilitate the adventures and combat experience, especially for novice players,

the new version will introduce new system optimizations. In the Paimon Menu, the Help

training provides useful tips and guidance to help you develop characters based on

level, weapons, artifacts and talents. For example, checking out gun recommendations for a certain

character, the Training Guide will show how to ascend the equipped weapon, where

obtain ascension materials and what weapons are most used for the character chosen based on

to the other players. Additionally, the character's talents screen will display the materials of

improvement, so you can quickly find out what materials you need to get.

Genshin Impact version 4.5 will be available on March 13. Thanks to the cross-function

progression and cooperative mode, players can enjoy their adventure on

PlayStation®, PC, Android and iOS. Genshin Impact is rated T for Teen by ESRB on PS5, PS4,

PC and Google Play and 12+ on iOS. For more information, visit the official Genshin Impact website

(genshin.hoyoverse.com) or follow @GenshinImpact on X, Instagram, and Facebook.

Information on Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact is a free-to-play open-world RPG where you can venture into fantasy

world of Teyvat. Each player takes on the role of the mysterious traveler, who undertakes a

journey in search of the truth about the disappearance of his family member. Since version 4.0, it is

You can explore Fontaine, the fifth of the seven nations of Teyvat. Players can

explore each of these nations with unique cultures and landscapes, meet a diverse group

of characters, learn the art of elemental combat, and fully explore a world

fantastic and full of mysteries. Thanks to the cross-progression function and mode

cooperative, players can now continue their adventures on PlayStation®5,

PlayStation®4, PC, Android and iOS, alone or with their friends.

About HoYoverse:

HoYoverse is a brand operating in the interactive entertainment industry globally and the

whose goal is to provide a virtual world capable of exciting players through

various entertainment services. HoYoverse has created and developed renowned titles for fans and players

such as Genshin Impact, Honkai: Star Rail, Honkai Impact 3rd and Tears of Themis, as well as a vast

range of entertainment content, such as the Lumi virtual character, the N0va Desktop App,

anime, manga, light novels and music. In the future, HoYoverse will continue to expand the production of

own contents, technological research and publishing activities through its offices a

Singapore, Montreal, Los Angeles, Tokyo and Seoul.