HoYoverse has revealed that patch 4.4 of Genshin Impact will be available worldwide starting next year January 31st. The update, titled Spring breezewill introduce the Chenyu Valley as a new playable area, as well as two new characters: Xianyun And Gaming.

We leave you now with the trailer for patch 4.4, wishing you a good viewing as always!

SINGAPORE, January 19, 2024 – HoYoverse, a global interactive entertainment brand, today announced the arrival of version 4.4 of Genshin Impact, “Spring Breeze”, on January 31. Liyue will celebrate the annual Lantern Festival and see its area expand to the northwest with a new region to explore: Chenyu Valley. Meanwhile, travelers will have a chance to earn various rewards including 10+3 Intertwined Fates, a free 4★ Liyue character, and a new outfit for Xingqiu.

Watch the Genshin Impact version 4.4 trailer here: https://youtu.be/zQk1QHm2-Cw

The Lantern Festival, which this year's theme is kites, welcomes a new year of prosperity with plenty of rewards. New stories, mini games and redeemable items, such as Xingqiu's new outfit, will be available to you. In addition to the New Year celebrations, you will be able to earn up to 10 Twisted Fates from the limited-time daily login event, and 3 additional Twisted Fates and 2 Fragile Resin will be sent to your in-game inbox. The new Ganyu and Shenhe outfits will also be available at a discounted price in the In-Game Store for a limited time.

In addition to the new year, Teyvat is preparing to welcome two new playable characters: Xianyun, the human form of an Adept that players will have already gotten to know from previous stories, and Gaming, a young Wushou dancer. Xianyun, also known as Cloud Vestal, is a 5★ Anemo character with a catalyst. Xianyun is able to leap into the air and dash forward twice, heal nearby characters, and boost their jump height and dive attack. Gaming, on the other hand, is a 4 ★ Pyro character equipped with a claymore that integrates his beloved Wushou dance into combat. As for the two phases of the event wishes of version 4.4, in the first Xianyun and Gaming will make their debut together with the rerun of Nahida, while in the second there will be the reruns of Xiao and Yae Miko.

Chenyu Valley, the latest area added to Liyue, is a beautiful region of mist-shrouded mountains, waterfalls, thriving villages, and mysterious stories of the Adepts. Qiaoying Village is known for producing tea according to methods passed down by the Adepts. Further west is the Yilong Wharf, an important trade link between Liyue and Fontaine and renowned for its extraordinary water elevators.

But much of the Chenyu Valley is made up of areas where few dare to set foot. Thanks to the blessing of the Adepts, you will be able to transform into a special carp to soar in the sky and reach otherwise inaccessible areas, and during the journey, you will also encounter legendary beasts that roam the Chenyu Valley. One of the most fearsome and mysterious of these, the solitary Suanni, will be a new enemy boss.

Two new and important functions will be used to depict the Chenyu Valley with a touch of Shan shui style. “Global Far Fog” (GFF) causes fog and clouds to change density and direction along mountains, taking into account height, terrain and other conditions. The other new feature, “Gradient Tint Rock,” colors mountains dark cyan, green, or light brown based on the height, viewing distance, rock characteristics, and structure of each mountain. See the press release for a detailed description and demonstration videos.

Genshin Impact version 4.4 will be available on January 31 along with Chenyu Valley and the Lantern Festival celebration. Thanks to the cross-progression function and cooperative mode, players can enjoy their adventure on PlayStation®, PC, Android and iOS. Genshin Impact is rated T for Teen by ESRB on PS5, PS4, PC and Google Play and 12+ on iOS. For more information, visit the official Genshin Impact website (genshin.hoyoverse.com) or follow @GenshinImpact on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.

