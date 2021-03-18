Genshin Impact He knew how to do things very well to give the gamers an excellent game, and why not say so, many waifus.

The design of its characters faithfully followed an anime-like style, with girls with lush bodies that many praised; however, these could change soon.

The latest patch pissed off fans of Genshin Impact, and not because of a change in its gameplay, but because of decreasing the breasts of Rosaria.

Rosaria she had a brief appearance in patch 1.2, but it was enough for players to make her one of their favorite characters.

As expected, you will soon be able to control her, but some images showed that the developers decreased the size of her breasts.

Although it seems like a slight change, many fans were really offended, and even protested energetically through social networks and forums dedicated to Genshin Impact.

The main reason is that they do not find a sufficiently convincing reason for this modification, although the study thinks otherwise.

‘I don’t have any big hurtful words to say (even when I feel hurt), I just want to know the reason for the change. Mihoyo has made a lot of money so far. Is it too much to ask that they give us the characters as they present them? ‘

The Genshin Impact study responded

A player shared a supposed answer given by the company, where they assure that the new design is more appropriate.

They promised to be aware of the opinion of the players.

It is necessary to point out that this change is purely aesthetic and does not influence the gameplay in any way; however, it seems to be bringing down the world of fans of the game.

We very much doubt that Mihoyo Change your mind, as having a less voluptuous girl will not affect the game in any way.

The interesting thing would be to see why the fans of Genshin Impact They are so hurt to see more natural breasts.

