Genshin Impact is certainly a game loved by the general public, in an almost unexpected way in fact the MiHoYo title has been able to capture many users, finding wide appreciation even within the mobile world.

How do we know that Genshin Impact is doing really well on mobile too? Simple, according to a new report released by Sensor Tower, the title of MiHoYo He earned on average $ 1 billion every six months since its launch on mobile devices (Android and iOS) since its release way back in 2020.

Accounts in hand then, Genshin Impact has generated the beauty of over $ 3 billion on mobile devicesreally incredible numbers if we think it is a free-to-play game.

The report also split the earnings by country, bringing out further really interesting data. In fact, we discover that, as was easily understood, China is in first place given that the development house owes this nation the beauty of 30.7% of its revenues, followed by Japan which qualified second with 23.7 %, and finally the United States with 19.7%.

The analyst firm also claimed that Genshin Impact was the first title to earn this much in the first quarter of this 2022.

Furthermore, the Sensor Tower itself stated that, during the aforementioned first quarter of 2022, Genshin Impact saw monthly users increase by 44%.

The information on the story for today ends here, we also remind you that Genshin Impact is updating to its new version, but the release date would still be uncertain. We tell you more about it in our latest news. In addition, there are some first gems as a gift, if you want to find out how to redeem them also in this case, I refer you to the following link.