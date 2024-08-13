MiHoYo is the Chinese company that manages its production from Shanghai, China. Genshin Impact It is part of the franchise, the video game is one of the most popular and a release in anime format was announced some time ago, however, the details were scarce, although finally, slowly, they are beginning to be revealed and it seems that it is all good news that is added.

We have even more information about MiHoYo’s projects, as it seems that a Honkai: Star Rail installment is also planned for the future.

However, while the Honkai project is confirmed, we already know that Genshin Impact will come from the hand of Ufotable, one of the most wonderful animation houses that usually has wonderful images in every sense. Remember that it animated each of the deliveries that we have so far Demon Slayer (Kimetsu no Yaiba), and it is worth noting that everyone has praised his neat mastery in giving life to Tanjiro and other hashiras.

On the other hand, the study also has been in charge of the latest projects in the saga of Fate and they have certainly been a delight both visually and narratively, so fans of Genshin Impact you could be sure that your video game is in the best hands.

And the best thing of all is that Honkai would probably also share the joy with the studio, so everything seems amazing.

Source: Ufotable

We recommend: Genshin Impact 4.8 will have a limited-time summer map with events

What is Genshin Impact about?

Genshin Impact is a free role-playing game in which the user embarks on a journey that will be full of adventures, the main objective of which is to find a relative. However, this will not be easy and what happens as a specific journey will lead the character to a search and discovery of himself.

The dangers and the different characters you can meet feed a story that has a sophisticated narrative.

Genshin Impact It was released on September 28, 2020, and is a free-to-play video game that monetizes with its gacha system. It is available for Android, iOS, Microsoft Windows, PS4, and PS5.

Take a stroll around Discord and don’t miss the news in Google NewsAlso, remember to follow us on X and Instagram.