The players of Genshin Impact They can get 60 free Primogems via a new event: the Festive Celebration of Flowing Hues. Let’s see all the details on how to get them.

here are the steps to get 60 Primogems for free in Genshin Impact:



First, you must access the page available via the link in the tweet that you find just below Log in with your Genshin Impact account Complete the tutorial to unlock the greeting cards Complete one of the postcards of your choice and share it (there will be indications on the screen): each time you complete this operation you unlock 30 Popularity Points Popularity Points are used to earn rewards, including Primogems

Precisely, within the Genshin Impact event it is possible to obtain Adventure EXP, minerals for the enhancement of weapons, the aforementioned 60 Primogems and also Mora. This is a process that may take a few minutes, but it is an easy way to accumulate rewards without having to play further.

We also remember the free skins of Mona, Jean, Rosaria and Amber are available, here’s how to get them.