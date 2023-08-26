Genshin Impact fans are reporting that malicious players are using its co-op feature to infiltrate other players’ worlds and delete in-game items like seele, chests, and elemental totems, preventing them from progressing.

Right now, the issue is primarily affecting players on the Chinese server, but given the issue appears to permanently “brick” progress – even if you reinstall the game or play on a different device – all players are warned not to join any stranger’s co- op game until the issue has been resolved.

Genshin Impact’s summer trailer.

According to some players affected by the issue, the “destruction is irreversible”. This videofor instance, shows how an elemental totem – used to get around the world – was deleted, bricking the player’s time-limited challenges and preventing them from progressing.

“There is currently a critical bug that allows third-party software (probably Akebi) to be used to delete interactive objects in the game while online. Beware of malicious online situations,” warned one player.

【原神】現在、オンライン状態で第三者ソフトウェア（おそらくAkebi）を使用してゲーム内の悪意のあるオンライン状況にご注意ください。#原神 #genshinlmpact pic.twitter.com/QcyKX9Ptle — リリィ (@HoyoverseJapan) August 24, 2023

“The destruction based on Kaveh E is irreversible, even if you reinstall, use another device or Cloud Genshin,” another affected player tweeted.

“Presently, there’s no way to get back the deleted items. Better stop co-op with others until Hoyoverse’s official announcement is made.”

The destruction based on Kaveh E is irreversible, even you reinstall, using another devices or cloud genshin. Presently there’s no way to get back the deleted items. Better stop co-op with others until hoyoverse’s official announcement is made. — 🍁(Waiting for Lyney and Lynette) (@hxg_diluc) August 25, 2023

At the time of writing, developer miHoYo has yet to formally acknowledge the issue or identify a fix. We’ll let you know as and when that changes.

miHoYo was forced to issue a statement recently when Genshin Impact voice actors went public over “inexcusable” lack of pay.

After learning that several of the game’s voice actors were still waiting to be paid for work completed months ago, miHoYo responded with a firm statement suggesting it had not been aware of the issue and had “immediately urged” the local recording studio to rectify the missing payments.

miHoYo added that it was “also seeking alternative solutions” to resolve the matter and presumably ensure it never happens again.