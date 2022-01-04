Genshin Impact can cause addiction, e a player paid a heavy price for this finding. In fact, a Singaporean girl spent the monstrous sum of $ 20,000 in the miHoYo game, causing enormous financial damage to their parents.

The girl’s father, Mr. Lim Cheng Mong, PM of a German company, which out of the blue an unusual reminder was found for a large debt, born from the modest sum of 89 transitions made in his name and of which, of course, he knew nothing.

The first thought of course was that of having received a scam, but his card company confirmed, on the other hand, that they were more legitimate purchases than ever, so there was no turning back. Obviously the parental figure went all the way to the question and how easy it was to predict the truth eventually came out.

The culprit was his daughter who, now of age, should not have used his card for shopping inside Genshin Impact, but it had only been loaned to him to pay for his next trip.

Unfortunately, at present, Mr. Lim most likely he won’t be able to get his money back, considering and considering that on a legal level everything happened in the best way. The payment method used is the Apple App Store via Coda Payments, plus the player’s age of majority Genshin Impact allows you to sign legally binding contracts. In all this, there is also the aggravating circumstance that he could not fail to realize how much of the figure, seen and considered precisely the age.

Before closing, however, it is right to break even a small lance, not towards the girl but on the topic of microtransactions in general. Some of these can be very tricky, seen and considered that in specific cases they can easily have the effect of slots in gambling halls. Always remember to maintain strong self-control, because it only takes a moment to lose the hard-earned $ 20,000.

The information on the story ends here, whatever we remind you, you can find the guides on the game in our dedicated section.