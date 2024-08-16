HoYover has finally revealed the release date for the highly anticipated patch 5.0 of Genshin Impact. which will introduce many new features. The update, entitled “Journey among the flowers under the scorching sun“, will be available worldwide starting next August 28th. Among the new features that will be introduced we find the new continent of Christmas and three characters: Kinich, Mualani And Kachina.

Genshin Impact’s big yearly expansion adds Natlan, the sixth nation, on August 28

Version 5.0 reveals the War Nation, where players will witness the courage, great agility, and unique abilities that allow the local people and dragons to thrive in different environments and crises.

SINGAPORE, August 16, 2024 – HoYoverse, a global interactive entertainment brand, has confirmed that Genshin Impact version 5.0 “A Journey Through Flowers Under the Burning Sun” will be available on August 28. Players will be able to travel to the sixth nation of Teyvat and join forces with local warriors including Kachina, Kinich, and Mualani, as well as the dragons of Natlan to discover the various tribes, landscapes, mysteries, and legends.

Watch the Genshin Impact version 5.0 trailer here: https://youtu.be/w1BaF4fd1UM

The path to Natlan will be open to all players who have completed the Archon Prologue quest in Mondstadt via a Teleport Gate. Known as the Nation of Pyro, Natlan is located west of the Sumeru Desert. The people of Natlan are divided into six main tribes, and the nation’s dragons, commonly known as Saurics, have undergone extensive development and evolution to coexist with humanity and even become trusted companions. With version 5.0, players will be able to discover three of the six tribes and their three types of Saurics living alongside the locals.

The key to exploring the cliffs and the various bodies of water is mastering the abilities of the various Saurians. Players can transform into a Saurian through Saurian Possession. Tepetlisaurs are good at tunneling underground and climbing cliffs, and are trusted companions of the Children of Echoes, the tribe that lives inside the canyon; Yumkasaurs are able to lift their bodies into the air to move in any direction, allowing them to reach high places with ease, and can be found near the Summit Descendants, the tribe that developed on the steep cliff faces; and Koholasaurs move quickly through water and fluid Phlogiston, and are commonly seen with the Spring People, near the sea.

Also known as the Nation of War, Natlan honors warriors and, in the Arena of the Sacred Flame, establishes the Champion of each tribe through rivalries. The main story begins here, as the player and the local warriors, Kachina, Kinich, and Mualani, head to the Arena. To begin the Natlan Archon quest, players will need to be above Adventure Rank 30 and have completed all of Liyue’s Archon quests.

Natlan’s warriors excel in skill and agility, each representing their tribe’s way of life and traditions. Kachina, a 4★ Geo character who wields a spear and belongs to the Children of Echoes, can ride a Spinner to climb or to hit the ground to deal area damage. She can be invited to join your team after completing the first act of the Natlan Archon quest. A member of the Descendants of the Peaks, Kinich is a skilled Hunter and a 5★ Dendro character who wields a claymore, using a grappling hook to move quickly or to hit enemies with powerful Cyclic Strikes. His special companion, Ajaw, can join the battle by unleashing his dragon breath on enemies. Mualani, a sports shop owner who belongs to the People of the Springs, is also a powerful 5★ Hydro character who wields a catalyst. She can ride her trusty Sharky Board to move across water, liquid Phlogiston, and land. In combat, when Mualani rides her Sharky Board, she can tag enemies with Sharky’s Bite, dealing even more Hydro damage after multiple hits.

Kachina, Mualani, and Kinich are all capable of identifying the local specialties of Natlan. They have talents that, respectively, help to recover Stamina, restore Phlogiston, and increase movement speed when interacting with collectibles. However, to fully utilize the abilities and powers of the Pyro Nation’s warriors and Saurics, players must consume or use Phlogiston wisely in all its forms. Thanks to the Phlogiston Etchings, a mysterious ritual, Natlan’s warriors can further increase their power with the Night Soul’s Grace.

Kachina and Mualani will debut in the Event Wishes of the first half of version 5.0 alongside Kaedehara Kazuha’s rerun, while Kinich will debut in the second half alongside Shogun Raiden. Additionally, the stories of three new Natlan characters will be included in Tribal Tales, new three-act narrative quests for each tribe that combine lore, history, and people, replacing the story quests. Tribal Tales can be unlocked by visiting each tribe’s Obsidian Totem, where you can also check out bounty notices and supply requests to earn Standing and generous rewards.

As Genshin Impact reaches its fourth anniversary, bonuses and rewards will be distributed to celebrate this moment with fans and players during version 5.0. The special daily login event will allow players to earn up to 10 Intertwined Fates. Additionally, players will receive ×1,600 Primogems, the two exclusive gadgets Primal Flame Spirit and Crash Bum, and other bonuses via in-game mail. Finally, it will be possible to invite any 5★ character from the standard wishlist to your team. More information on the Character Event Wish, the Weapon Event Wish, and the new tool for obtaining artifacts with certain modifiers will also be coming in this latest version.

Genshin Impact version 5.0 will be available on August 28, introducing the new nation, Natlan. Featuring cross-progression and co-op play, players can enjoy their adventure across PlayStation®, PC, Android, and iOS. Genshin Impact is rated T for Teen by the ESRB on PS5, PS4, PC, and Google Play, and 12+ on iOS. For more information, visit the official Genshin Impact website (genshin.hoyoverse.com) or follow @GenshinImpact on X, Instagram, and Facebook.

