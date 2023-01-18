Genshin Impact is one of the most popular free-to-play games of recent years: with a style that is somewhat reminiscent of The Legend of Zelda, it owes its popularity to its availability on numerous platforms and the continuous update of the title by the Chinese team MiHoYo.

Just MiHoYo has made public on its official website the list of what will be the news of theupdate 3.4an update which, as the site reminds us, will be available starting tonight. But let’s see what these new additions are…

Let’s start by talking about a new environment to explore: the desert of Hadramaveth. Within this area it will be possible to find the Panjvahe temple, which is described as “an oasis that welcomes its guests lost in the desert, including bandits” and the city of the dead, a cursed place infested with dangerous creatures .

They will also be available two new characters: Alhaitham (5 stars) and Yaoyao (4 stars). To allow us to discover the story of the mysterious swordsman, a quest dedicated to him will be made available: “the story of Alhaitham”.

For more and more in-depth details (level necessary to unlock areas, missions, but also new equipment) we refer you directly to MiHoYo official site.

Looking forward to new adventures in the magical world of Genshin Impactwe invite you to read our review of the title.