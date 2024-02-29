Dedicated Genshin Impact fans will have reason to rejoice: OnePlus 12R Genshin Impact Edition represents the ultimate celebration of this beloved HoYoverse game. Announced at Mobile World Congress, the special version inspired by the cross-platform action RPG comes in a purple hue, capturing the lightning-fueled abilities of Keqing, the game's five-star character who specializes in using the Electro element. This limited edition, with 16 GB of RAM and a storage capacity of 256 GB, offers all the high-end features of the base model, making it the preferred choice for playing the mobile title.

Electric design The character together with the smartphone The device comes with a glass back cover, which recalls the badge floral pattern of Keqing. The electroplated engraving on the top of the smartphone, featuring the character's name, adds a touch of “personality” by creating bright reflections on a flat surface. L'user interface of this OnePlus 12R variant has been completely redesigned to reflect the Genshin Impact setting and incorporate Keqing's distinctive design elements, with icons, wallpapers, widgets, sounds and animations, including fast charging and fingerprint unlocking digital. See also Starfield is 'trash' for Skyrim Together modder: he won't create a new co-op mod Furthermore, loading times for the game have been optimized, ensuring stable performance over time without hardware degradation.

It is also possible to suspend the game for up to 72 hours, and then return to the world of Teyvat ready for the Elemental Burstthanks to the 100W Supervooc charger which allows a full charge in 26 minutes. Furthermore, collectors will have the opportunity to enjoy a number of gadgets included in the package.

There are a variety of items, such as a case, charging cable, badges, stickers, personalized emojis, posters and so on and so forth; there's even a personalized message and a ringtone from Keqing herself.

Even the pin for the SIM takes the shape of the heroine's Lightning Stiletto. Customizations aside, the technical data sheet remains unchanged compared to the standard OnePlus 12R model, maintaining features such as UFS 3.1 memory and a high predisposition for gaming through high-end solutions.

Fan smartphone The well-stocked repertoire of Genshin Impact themed gadgets included in the package Pre-orders for the OnePlus 12R Genshin Impact Edition are open starting yesterday, February 28, with availability in the United States and Europe scheduled for March 21 and March 28, respectively.

The device is available at the price of 749 euros on the official website, with the inclusion of a promotional discount of 50 euros and an additional case. See also Starfield, Todd Howard talks about great progress in a video greeting message The price increases by around 150 euros compared to the standard model, which for the configuration with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage starts at $499.99, while the variant with 16 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage is available at the price of €699.99.

Both editions are offered in blue and gray.



#Genshin #Impact #OnePlus #HoYoverse #team #special #edition