Specifically, players will receive 300 Primogems, 50,000 Mora, 5 Hero’s Ingenuity, and 10 Mystic Enhancement Ore. These are all welcome bonuses that are useful ahead of this major update, which will introduce the nation of Natlan, with new areas to explore, new playable characters, and much more.

Hoyoverse shared three new Genshin Impact promo codes during the presentation of the rich 5.0 update. By redeeming them you will get, as per tradition, 300 Primogemme and useful resources of various kinds.

Genshin Impact Promo Codes Version 5.0

Find the promotional codes announced by Hoyoverse below. As usual, they will only be valid until 06:00 Italian time tomorrow, August 17, so you only have a few hours to redeem them.

2SMTYV59TLFD – 100 Primogemme and 10 Mystic Enhancement Ore

– 100 Primogemme and 10 Mystic Enhancement Ore 7SMTGV59BLXH – 100 Primogems and 5 Hero’s Ingenuity

– 100 Primogems and 5 Hero’s Ingenuity 8T4TGDLRA5E5 – 100 Primogemmme and 50,000 Mora

You can redeem Genshin Impact promo codes directly in the game by going to Settings from the Paimon menu. From there, select “Account” and then “Redeem a Code”. Once you have correctly entered the sequences of numbers and letters listed above, you will receive the rewards via the game’s internal mailbox, which you can find in the pause menu.

Alternatively, you can redeem the codes directly from the official Genshin Impact website, via this address. Log in and select “Redeem Codes” from the available options at the top left and then enter the promotional code.