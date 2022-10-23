After the recent Genshin Impact update 3.1which will introduce new characters and a completely new area, players and players already think to update 3.2 that will follow. Hoyoverse announced that updates would arrive every 5 weeks, and provided a first date for 3.2, although the latter may change in the pipeline. For the moment, the release is scheduled for November 2, 2022.

During the Special Program dedicated to update 3.2, the codes were released thanks to which players can get 300 Primogens for free:

6SP942Z3XVWH – Reward for entering the code: 100 Primogems and 10 units of Mystic Enhancement Hours;

– Reward for entering the code: 100 Primogems and 10 units of Mystic Enhancement Hours; KS6QL3YJFCWM – Reward for entering the code: 100 Primogems and 5 units of Hero’s Wit;

– Reward for entering the code: 100 Primogems and 5 units of Hero’s Wit; GS6RLKGKWUER – Reward for entering the code: 100 Primogems and 50,000 Mora.

The codes will have to be entered manually on all platforms where Genshin Impact can be played, via the button Redeem Code. In addition to the codes, some information about update 3.2 was shared. Hoyoverse has officially announced two characters, although he hasn’t confirmed their release date. Layla and Nahida will therefore join the game in the next update.

According to some important leakers of Genshin Impact, SaveYourPrimos and Uncle Luthree other characters would be about to make their entry into the free-to-play, namely the aforementioned Nahida and Layla together with Yoimiya. The Twitter user Little_Teyvat revealed that temporary domination will come next month, and will be part of a quest for the history of Nahida, who could be both a player character and an NPC. In addition to the characters, new weapons will be introduced in the new update, and you will be able to participate in new events.