Version 4.2 of Genshin Impact is upon us, but as usual Hoyoverse wanted to tease players in view of the next contents. Specifically, he revealed on social media the next characters arriving with update 4.3 scheduled for the end of December 2023, i.e. Navia and Chevreuse.

Navia it is an old acquaintance for the players as it was introduced right from the start of the Fontaine region narrative arc. According to the details shared by Hoyoverse, she will be a Geo element character.

Chevreuse instead she is an almost completely new character for players, described as the captain of Fontaine’s security and surveillance patrols, and from the first information provided by the Chinese software house she will use the Pyro element.