Years pass, but the cast of Genshin Impact continues to grow through the constant updates published by Hoyoverse. Peachmilky_ offers us a Navia cosplayone of the latest new entries in the free-to-play action RPG from the Fontaine region, inspired by France.

Despite her young age, Navia is the president of Spina di Rosula, an organization that aims to help the population of Fontaine and investigate problems that even the Garde officers cannot or do not want to take charge of. She is a 5 star character, therefore of the highest rarity, and her playing style mixes slashes with the Claymore and bursts of fire with her “gunbrello”.