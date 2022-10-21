USA school mural

A high school girl in Michigan was criticized last week for a mural – which you can see above – which would hide pro-LGBT messages and demonic symbols and dedicated to witchcraft. Too bad the demonic symbol is simply the mask worn by Xiao, a character from Genshin Impact.

Among the various symbols criticized by the parents is the symbol of the hand that you can see on the left of the white rabbit, also considered “demonic” and part of “witchcraft”. It is actually the Hamsa or Hand of Fatima, a characteristic symbol of the Muslim and Jewish religions. You won’t be surprised to find that the transgender flag has also been criticized.

The attack then continued towards the mask, found under the pig (representing Technoblade, recently deceased youtuber). According to the parents, it was a way of representing Satan, when in reality it is simply the mask of Xiao, a character from Genshin Impact. He is an immortal guardian who protects the Liyue nation from evil spirits: in a sense he is the anti-Satan. Furthermore, the mask is not an original creation of miHoYo but comes from ancient Chinese folk art.

When the girl tried to defend her mural, the parents didn’t agree. “It seems to me that you have done a great job of finding excuses to defend the things you have put on,” said one of the attendees. “None of us are that stupid”. We are not sure if this last statement is reliable, but this is what has been said.

Another claimed that the transgender flag it is a “disease” and that adults who “pretend things like this are real life” must be “treated” with drugs and counseling. Others were concerned that the mural would discriminate against Christian belief.

We do not believe we need to emphasize how many of these comments are the result of a certain ignorance, given that a few online searches are enough to understand the true meaning of all the symbols present in the mural.