Genshin Impact continues to enjoy great success around the world, with its cast growing from update to update. One of the most popular characters in the story arc of the exotic Sumeru region is without a doubt Nilouof which we can admire the cosplay made by marell_rin.

Nilou is one of the newest additions to Genshin Impact’s ever-evolving cast. She is a 5-star character, i.e. of the highest rarity, who uses aquatic slashes performed as if they were dance steps to damage enemies and enhance the elemental reactions of her companions. She hails from Sumeru, a region inspired by the Middle East and South Asia, and her design is clearly inspired by those of belly dancers.

Difficult to make any criticism of marell_rin’s cosplay, which as we can see in the Instagram post below is very faithful to the original character. In particular, Nilou’s costume was perfectly represented with great attention to detail.

